Dream beat Sky 88-70 behind Howard’s career-high 36 points

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 36 points, Brittney Griner moved into second place on the WNBA career blocks list, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 88-70 on Friday night.

Howard broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game, topping Renee Montgomery’s eight in 2018.

Griner blocked a shot by Elizabeth Williams late in the third quarter to move into a tie with Lisa Leslie (822). Griner added another in the fourth to sit alone in second, trailing Margo Dydek’s record 877.

Howard, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had 11 points in the third quarter to help Atlanta take a 58-54 lead. She ended the third with a jumper from the free-throw line and began the fourth with a 3-pointer for a seven-point lead. Howard added another 3-pointer with 8:18 remaining for the first double-digit lead of the game at 66-56.

Howard also scored 11 points during Atlanta’s 18-3 run in the fourth to take a 79-59 lead.

Allisha Gray had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Atlanta (7-3). Brionna Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordin Canada scored 12 to go with eight assists.

ACES 88, WINGS 84

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 28 points, including 8-for-8 shooting on free throws in a game-closing 17-2 run, to lead Las Vegas to a win over Dallas to hand the struggling Wings their seventh straight loss.

Jewell Loyd added 21 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.3 seconds left, and Chelsea Gray had 13 for the Aces (5-4), who were without MVP A’ja Wilson. Wilson, who averages 20.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, was hit in the head on Wednesday and is in concussion protocol.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and Paige Bueckers had her second strong game after missing four, scoring 16 points for the Wings (1-11). DiJonai Carrington added 15 points and Luisa Geiselsoder had 13.

Geiselsoder’s basket made it 82-71 with 3:55 to play but Dallas didn’t score again until Bueckers made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left pulled the Wings to 86-84. Young made two free throws to seal the win.

