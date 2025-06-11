DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 NBA Bonus as Thunder-Pacers Continues

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The DraftKings promo code offer for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between Thunder and Pacers is set to tip offer. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can claim a $300 bonus as these two teams battle to get a leg up on their best-of-seven series. Start the registration process by clicking here to get access to a slew of offer for The Finals, U.S. Open and MLB games this week.







Create an account and place a $5 bet on Thunder-Pacers or any other available market. Players who start with a winning wager will receive $300 in total bonuses. This is a 60-1 odds boost for players to apply to any game this week.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a fresh start on DraftKings Sportsbook. Players will have the chance to secure these bonus bets in addition to other in-app offers.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer on any MLB game. Bet $5 to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $300 Bonus for MLB

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, WNBA Big Game SGP Boost, Dynasty Rewards, NBA Finals Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo will provide players with a chance to turn a low-risk wager into big bonuses. Remember, anyone who places a $5 bet and wins will receive $300 in bonuses. Picking a winner is the only hurdle for players.

New users will get 12 $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf and more. Think of this DraftKings promo as a head start for players. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to hit the ground running this week.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Players can sign up from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to redeem this offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account.

to redeem this offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Use a $5 bet on MLB to get $300 in bonuses with a win (paid out as 12 $25 bonus bets).

Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will have access to bonuses for the NBA, NHL, MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, WNBA and more.

Other In-App Offers

First and foremost, let’s highlight the importance of this sign-up bonus. Each new player can turn a $5 winning bet into $300 in bonuses. However, we also recommend checking out the other in-app offers.

From there, grab a separate profit boost of Thunder-Pacers Game 3 and check out the Profit Boost for MLB Parlays. Ahead of the U.S. Open, grab a mystery boost of up to 50% and WNBA SGP boosts.

Basketball fans can grab a no sweat bet for any MLB game on Tuesday night. If that bet loses, players will receive bonus bets back. There are also options for players to grab boosts and other unique offers on the WNBA, NBA, NHL, soccer and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.