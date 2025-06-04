DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB, Oilers-Panthers Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on any game this week with this new promo. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses. New users will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

There is no shortage of options available for players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB games or any other available market. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab this 60-1 odds boost for the games.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, WNBA SGP Boost, No Sweat NBA Finals, NHL SGP Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo can flip the odds on almost any game this week. Start with a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB, French Open, golf, soccer or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in bonuses.

This boost is only applicable to wagers with odds of -500 or longer. For example, someone who picks a -250 wager would qualify. DraftKings Sportsbook provides a low-risk option for new players.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Check out the step-by-step guide below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. From there, fill out the required prompts with the necessary identifying information.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game with -500 odds or longer.

Anyone who picks a winner will receive the $300 in bonuses.

New users are ready to start using these bonus bets on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. This is the perfect opportunity to get a feel for the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

This sign-up bonus is a great place to start, but there are additional options available throughout the week. Basketball fans can secure a no sweat bet for the NBA Finals, which start on Thursday. Start making picks on stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pascal Siakam.

Hockey fans can grab a same game parlay boost for the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Keep an eye out for boosts, no sweat bets and other unique promos available on a wide range of markets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.