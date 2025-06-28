Draft picks Sorber and Barnhizer embrace Thunder culture

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City draft picks Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer sounded like Thunder veterans during their introductory…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City draft picks Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer sounded like Thunder veterans during their introductory press conference on Saturday.

Sorber mentioned several times that he looks forward to learning from his new teammates and Barnhizer talked about stacking days. Both are hallmarks of the messaging that comes from general manager Sam Presti and coach Mark Daigneault.

Presti brought up how the players match the franchise’s mentality. Both were selected within a week of Oklahoma City winning the NBA title.

“They both represent the type of things that we’re constantly striving to add to the organization,” Presti said. “One, they bring positive energy to the environments that they’re in. They’re defensive minded players. They’re physical players, and they have team orientation. And because of that. That’s why they’re sitting here today.”

Thunder culture also includes barking and postgame shenanigans during interviews. The draftees like how the Thunder — the youngest team since 1977 to win a championship — let loose and have fun while keeping success at the forefront.

“I mean, there’s just no better fit for guys like me and Thomas to come in and try to add whatever we can, stack days day by day and try to join that, kind of just immerse ourselves in that environment,” Barnhizer said. “And we can’t wait for that.”

Sorber, 19, was the 15th overall pick in the first round on Wednesday. The 6-foot-9, 263-pound forward/center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game as a freshman at Georgetown before a toe injury cut his season short.

“He’s got a ways to go in some areas, but he’s pretty holistic in terms of his ability to catch, finish pass, defend,” Daigneault said.

Barnhizer, 23, was a second-round pick who went 44th overall. The 6-6, 230-pound forward averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season. He played all four years of his career at Northwestern, though a foot injury shortened his final season.

Presti might have found yet another diamond in the rough. He said he stumbled upon Barnhizer by accident at a game he attended to scout a different player.

“I had no idea who he was, honestly,” Presti said. “And then within the game, I found myself watching him more than the person I was supposed to be there watching, and we kind of put his name down and made sure that we kept tabs on him from that point on. And. I’m very fortunate to have him in the program.”

