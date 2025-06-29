Dow Championship Scores

Sunday
At Midland Country Club
Midland, Mich.
Purse: $3.3 million
Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-J.Im/S.Lee, $399,510
|67-63-68-62—260
|M.Khang/L.Thompson, $195,577
|67-65-68-60—260
|L.Duncan/M.Wang, $106,528
|71-63-69-59—262
|M.De Roey/P.Roussin, $106,528
|68-61-69-64—262
|S.Schmelzel/A.Valenzuela, $70,742
|68-61-68-66—263
|G.Dryburgh/C.Porter, $50,621
|66-62-73-63—264
|L.Li/A.Lee, $50,621
|69-64-68-63—264
|S.Baba/Y.Yoshida, $50,621
|67-69-67-61—264
|S.Kim/A.Kim, $50,621
|74-62-66-62—264
|C.Knight/E.Szokol, $35,017
|69-67-65-64—265
|K.Davidson/D.Darquea, $35,017
|68-66-69-62—265
|K.Gillman/K.Smith-Stroh, $35,017
|69-65-70-61—265
|M.Lee/J.Jeon, $35,017
|72-64-66-63—265
|A.Yubol/P.Phatlum, $25,695
|69-62-72-63—266
|B.Matthews/L.Hartlage, $25,695
|70-63-66-67—266
|C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant, $25,695
|68-63-71-64—266
|J.Yan/K.Park, $25,695
|69-66-69-62—266
|A.Furue/N.An, $15,434
|70-62-72-63—267
|A.Pano/D.Holmqvist, $15,434
|70-66-67-64—267
|J.Ewart Shadoff/H.Lin, $15,434
|67-65-71-64—267
|J.Kupcho/L.Maguire, $15,434
|67-60-72-68—267
|L.Coughlin/N.Hataoka, $15,434
|70-64-69-64—267
|R.Takeda/M.Yamashita, $15,434
|70-63-67-67—267
|S.Park/I.Yoon, $15,434
|72-60-67-68—267
|S.Popov/P.Lindberg, $15,434
|71-64-68-64—267
|Y.Liu/Y.Zhang, $15,434
|67-62-75-63—267
|C.Ciganda/G.Lopez, $9,820
|70-66-71-61—268
|C.Inglis/A.Doherty, $9,820
|71-64-70-63—268
|J.Thitikul/R.Yin, $9,820
|68-66-67-67—268
|J.Bae/R.Choi, $8,282
|70-62-74-63—269
|L.Morris/J.Porvasnik, $8,282
|72-64-70-63—269
|A.Corpuz/D.Weber, $7,741
|70-66-70-64—270
|M.Young/D.Iacobelli, $7,241
|73-61-74-63—271
|P.Tavatanakit/J.Chang, $7,241
|73-63-71-64—271
|F.Xu/M.Galdiano, $6,638
|68-66-74-64—272
|R.Liu/Y.Liu, $6,638
|68-66-73-65—272
|P.Reto/A.Lewis, $6,366
|72-64-70-67—273
