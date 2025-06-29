Dow Championship Scores

Sunday At Midland Country Club Midland, Mich. Purse: $3.3 million Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on first playoff…

Sunday

At Midland Country Club

Midland, Mich.

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-J.Im/S.Lee, $399,510 67-63-68-62—260 M.Khang/L.Thompson, $195,577 67-65-68-60—260 L.Duncan/M.Wang, $106,528 71-63-69-59—262 M.De Roey/P.Roussin, $106,528 68-61-69-64—262 S.Schmelzel/A.Valenzuela, $70,742 68-61-68-66—263 G.Dryburgh/C.Porter, $50,621 66-62-73-63—264 L.Li/A.Lee, $50,621 69-64-68-63—264 S.Baba/Y.Yoshida, $50,621 67-69-67-61—264 S.Kim/A.Kim, $50,621 74-62-66-62—264 C.Knight/E.Szokol, $35,017 69-67-65-64—265 K.Davidson/D.Darquea, $35,017 68-66-69-62—265 K.Gillman/K.Smith-Stroh, $35,017 69-65-70-61—265 M.Lee/J.Jeon, $35,017 72-64-66-63—265 A.Yubol/P.Phatlum, $25,695 69-62-72-63—266 B.Matthews/L.Hartlage, $25,695 70-63-66-67—266 C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant, $25,695 68-63-71-64—266 J.Yan/K.Park, $25,695 69-66-69-62—266 A.Furue/N.An, $15,434 70-62-72-63—267 A.Pano/D.Holmqvist, $15,434 70-66-67-64—267 J.Ewart Shadoff/H.Lin, $15,434 67-65-71-64—267 J.Kupcho/L.Maguire, $15,434 67-60-72-68—267 L.Coughlin/N.Hataoka, $15,434 70-64-69-64—267 R.Takeda/M.Yamashita, $15,434 70-63-67-67—267 S.Park/I.Yoon, $15,434 72-60-67-68—267 S.Popov/P.Lindberg, $15,434 71-64-68-64—267 Y.Liu/Y.Zhang, $15,434 67-62-75-63—267 C.Ciganda/G.Lopez, $9,820 70-66-71-61—268 C.Inglis/A.Doherty, $9,820 71-64-70-63—268 J.Thitikul/R.Yin, $9,820 68-66-67-67—268 J.Bae/R.Choi, $8,282 70-62-74-63—269 L.Morris/J.Porvasnik, $8,282 72-64-70-63—269 A.Corpuz/D.Weber, $7,741 70-66-70-64—270 M.Young/D.Iacobelli, $7,241 73-61-74-63—271 P.Tavatanakit/J.Chang, $7,241 73-63-71-64—271 F.Xu/M.Galdiano, $6,638 68-66-74-64—272 R.Liu/Y.Liu, $6,638 68-66-73-65—272 P.Reto/A.Lewis, $6,366 72-64-70-67—273

