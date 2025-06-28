Dow Championship Scores

Saturday
At Midland Country Club
Midland, Mich.
Purse: $3.3 million
Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70
Third Round
|S.Schmelzel/A.Valenzuela
|68-61-68—197
|J.Im/S.Lee
|67-63-68—198
|M.De Roey/P.Roussin
|68-61-69—198
|B.Matthews/L.Hartlage
|70-63-66—199
|J.Kupcho/L.Maguire
|67-60-72—199
|S.Park/I.Yoon
|72-60-67—199
|M.Khang/L.Thompson
|67-65-68—200
|R.Takeda/M.Yamashita
|70-63-67—200
|C.Knight/E.Szokol
|69-67-65—201
|G.Dryburgh/C.Porter
|66-62-73—201
|J.Thitikul/R.Yin
|68-66-67—201
|L.Li/A.Lee
|69-64-68—201
|C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant
|68-63-71—202
|M.Lee/J.Jeon
|72-64-66—202
|S.Kim/A.Kim
|74-62-66—202
|A.Pano/D.Holmqvist
|70-66-67—203
|A.Yubol/P.Phatlum
|69-62-72—203
|J.Ewart Shadoff/H.Lin
|67-65-71—203
|K.Davidson/D.Darquea
|68-66-69—203
|L.Coughlin/N.Hataoka
|70-64-69—203
|L.Duncan/M.Wang
|71-63-69—203
|S.Baba/Y.Yoshida
|67-69-67—203
|S.Popov/P.Lindberg
|71-64-68—203
|A.Furue/N.An
|70-62-72—204
|J.Yan/K.Park
|69-66-69—204
|K.Gillman/K.Smith-Stroh
|69-65-70—204
|Y.Liu/Y.Zhang
|67-62-75—204
|C.Inglis/A.Doherty
|71-64-70—205
|A.Corpuz/D.Weber
|70-66-70—206
|J.Bae/R.Choi
|70-62-74—206
|L.Morris/J.Porvasnik
|72-64-70—206
|P.Reto/A.Lewis
|72-64-70—206
|C.Ciganda/G.Lopez
|70-66-71—207
|P.Tavatanakit/J.Chang
|73-63-71—207
|R.Liu/Y.Liu
|68-66-73—207
|F.Xu/M.Galdiano
|68-66-74—208
|M.Young/D.Iacobelli
|73-61-74—208
