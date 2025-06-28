Dow Championship Scores

Saturday At Midland Country Club Midland, Mich. Purse: $3.3 million Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70 Third Round S.Schmelzel/A.Valenzuela 68-61-68—197 J.Im/S.Lee 67-63-68—198…

Saturday

At Midland Country Club

Midland, Mich.

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70

Third Round

S.Schmelzel/A.Valenzuela 68-61-68—197 J.Im/S.Lee 67-63-68—198 M.De Roey/P.Roussin 68-61-69—198 B.Matthews/L.Hartlage 70-63-66—199 J.Kupcho/L.Maguire 67-60-72—199 S.Park/I.Yoon 72-60-67—199 M.Khang/L.Thompson 67-65-68—200 R.Takeda/M.Yamashita 70-63-67—200 C.Knight/E.Szokol 69-67-65—201 G.Dryburgh/C.Porter 66-62-73—201 J.Thitikul/R.Yin 68-66-67—201 L.Li/A.Lee 69-64-68—201 C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant 68-63-71—202 M.Lee/J.Jeon 72-64-66—202 S.Kim/A.Kim 74-62-66—202 A.Pano/D.Holmqvist 70-66-67—203 A.Yubol/P.Phatlum 69-62-72—203 J.Ewart Shadoff/H.Lin 67-65-71—203 K.Davidson/D.Darquea 68-66-69—203 L.Coughlin/N.Hataoka 70-64-69—203 L.Duncan/M.Wang 71-63-69—203 S.Baba/Y.Yoshida 67-69-67—203 S.Popov/P.Lindberg 71-64-68—203 A.Furue/N.An 70-62-72—204 J.Yan/K.Park 69-66-69—204 K.Gillman/K.Smith-Stroh 69-65-70—204 Y.Liu/Y.Zhang 67-62-75—204 C.Inglis/A.Doherty 71-64-70—205 A.Corpuz/D.Weber 70-66-70—206 J.Bae/R.Choi 70-62-74—206 L.Morris/J.Porvasnik 72-64-70—206 P.Reto/A.Lewis 72-64-70—206 C.Ciganda/G.Lopez 70-66-71—207 P.Tavatanakit/J.Chang 73-63-71—207 R.Liu/Y.Liu 68-66-73—207 F.Xu/M.Galdiano 68-66-74—208 M.Young/D.Iacobelli 73-61-74—208

