Dow Championship Scores

The Associated Press

June 28, 2025, 6:07 PM

Saturday

At Midland Country Club

Midland, Mich.

Purse: $3.3 million

Yardage: 6,287; Par: 70

Third Round

S.Schmelzel/A.Valenzuela 68-61-68—197
J.Im/S.Lee 67-63-68—198
M.De Roey/P.Roussin 68-61-69—198
B.Matthews/L.Hartlage 70-63-66—199
J.Kupcho/L.Maguire 67-60-72—199
S.Park/I.Yoon 72-60-67—199
M.Khang/L.Thompson 67-65-68—200
R.Takeda/M.Yamashita 70-63-67—200
C.Knight/E.Szokol 69-67-65—201
G.Dryburgh/C.Porter 66-62-73—201
J.Thitikul/R.Yin 68-66-67—201
L.Li/A.Lee 69-64-68—201
C.Wannasaen/J.Boonchant 68-63-71—202
M.Lee/J.Jeon 72-64-66—202
S.Kim/A.Kim 74-62-66—202
A.Pano/D.Holmqvist 70-66-67—203
A.Yubol/P.Phatlum 69-62-72—203
J.Ewart Shadoff/H.Lin 67-65-71—203
K.Davidson/D.Darquea 68-66-69—203
L.Coughlin/N.Hataoka 70-64-69—203
L.Duncan/M.Wang 71-63-69—203
S.Baba/Y.Yoshida 67-69-67—203
S.Popov/P.Lindberg 71-64-68—203
A.Furue/N.An 70-62-72—204
J.Yan/K.Park 69-66-69—204
K.Gillman/K.Smith-Stroh 69-65-70—204
Y.Liu/Y.Zhang 67-62-75—204
C.Inglis/A.Doherty 71-64-70—205
A.Corpuz/D.Weber 70-66-70—206
J.Bae/R.Choi 70-62-74—206
L.Morris/J.Porvasnik 72-64-70—206
P.Reto/A.Lewis 72-64-70—206
C.Ciganda/G.Lopez 70-66-71—207
P.Tavatanakit/J.Chang 73-63-71—207
R.Liu/Y.Liu 68-66-73—207
F.Xu/M.Galdiano 68-66-74—208
M.Young/D.Iacobelli 73-61-74—208

