Dodgers take on the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (40-29, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (41-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -172, Giants +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 23-11 record in home games and a 41-28 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team batting average in MLB play at .265.

San Francisco is 40-29 overall and 18-18 on the road. The Giants are 22-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs while slugging .625. Andy Pages is 14 for 42 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (neck), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

