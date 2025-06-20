Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki resumes his throwing program in recovery from shoulder injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki has restarted his throwing program as he continues his recovery…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki has restarted his throwing program as he continues his recovery from a right shoulder injury.

Manager Dave Roberts said the 23-year-old phenom threw from 60 to 90 feet Friday in his return to workouts after a brief pause.

“That was a bonus,” Roberts said. “That was a plus. Chatted with him briefly afterward. He was excited about it.”

The Dodgers had halted Sasaki’s throwing program for the previous several days because he didn’t feel comfortable throwing at full intensity. Roberts confirmed that Sasaki has remained pain-free, but must build up his arm to game strength in a process that will take at least a few more weeks.

Sasaki went on the injured list May 13 with right shoulder impingement, and the Dodgers transferred him to the 60-day injured list earlier Friday to make room on their roster for their latest trade acquisition, left-hander Zach Penrod.

Roberts said Sasaki’s move to the 60-day list was “procedural, (and) the progression, it doesn’t affect that at all.”

Sasaki began his first stateside season in the Dodgers’ rotation, going 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP in eight starts while adjusting to his move from Japan to MLB. The Dodgers shut down Sasaki after he developed pain in his shoulder, but the two-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star began throwing again earlier this month.

The Dodgers currently have a mere 13 pitchers on the injured list after having as many as 15 injured hurlers in recent weeks — and Sasaki isn’t the only key starter making progress in his recovery.

Tyler Glasnow will throw two innings Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his first rehab assignment, Roberts said. The $136.5 million right-hander has been on the injured list since April 28 with right shoulder inflammation.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will throw a bullpen session soon at Dodger Stadium, Roberts said. The left-hander made only two starts to begin the first season of his $182 million deal before going on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Shohei Ohtani threw a bullpen session on schedule Friday despite getting hit by a pitch in his pitching shoulder in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ contentious 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Ohtani is still scheduled to make his second mound start for the Dodgers on Sunday.

