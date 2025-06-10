Dodgers meet the Padres with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-27, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (37-28, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (40-27, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (37-28, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Padres: Dylan Cease (1-5, 4.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 37-28 record overall and a 20-11 record at home. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 40-27 record overall and a 17-16 record on the road. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .341.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .320 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 18 doubles and 10 home runs. Jackson Merrill is 8 for 39 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 11 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 16 for 42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

