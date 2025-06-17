Dodgers host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (39-32, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29, first in the NL West) Los…

San Diego Padres (39-32, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles is 44-29 overall and 26-12 in home games. The Dodgers have a 28-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has an 18-20 record in road games and a 39-32 record overall. The Padres have a 28-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has a .335 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 21 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Shohei Ohtani is 13 for 39 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is second on the Padres with 25 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Manny Machado is 13 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.