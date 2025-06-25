Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-31, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-61, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (49-31, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-61, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -317, Rockies +253; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 18-61 overall and 8-30 at home. The Rockies have hit 77 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Los Angeles is 19-17 on the road and 49-31 overall. The Dodgers have gone 19-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 15 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman is 13 for 34 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .627. Andy Pages is 14 for 38 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .280 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.