Dodgers bring road win streak into game against the Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (50-31, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-62, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 3.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 8.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -328, Rockies +260; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 18-62 overall and 8-31 at home. The Rockies have gone 7-13 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 20-17 on the road and 50-31 overall. The Dodgers have a 36-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 17 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs while hitting .287 for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 12 for 36 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .330 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBIs. Andy Pages is 15 for 37 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 8-2, .274 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

