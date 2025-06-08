Dodgers aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-27, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-28, second in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (38-27, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-28, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 5.17 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -142, Cardinals +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to stop a three-game road skid.

St. Louis has a 36-28 record overall and a 22-10 record at home. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Los Angeles has a 15-16 record in road games and a 38-27 record overall. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .460.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has four home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 15 for 43 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs while slugging .635. Andy Pages is 15 for 41 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore: day-to-day (fatigue), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

