Djokovic unsure if he will ever play again at the French Open after semifinal loss

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic is unsure he will play at the French Open ever again after losing to top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion cast doubt on whether he will be back at Roland-Garros next year, when he will be 39. Moments after losing 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3), Djokovic took the time to put his bag down and applaud all sides of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“I mean, this could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don’t know. That’s why I was a bit more emotional even in the end,” Djokovic said.

“But if this was the farewell match of the Roland-Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

He kissed his hand after the defeat, then put it on the clay, as if saying farewell to the French Open, where he was champion three times. He pulled his bags up, looked high up into the stands, and headed down to the tunnel.

“Do I wish to play more, yes I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months’ time, I don’t know,” Djokovic said. “I said it could have been my last match (here), I didn’t say it was.”

Djokovic said he definitely intends to play at Wimbledon, which begins on June 30, and the U.S. Open in August, but is not sure about his plans after that.

“I don’t know really what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. You know, I am going to keep on keeping on,” he said. “Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready.”

He won an historic 100th singles title just before the French Open, but mainly continues to play to add to his record haul of Grand Slams. He is driven to win a 25th Grand Slam, to have sole custody of the most major titles in men’s and women’s tennis.

But his last Grand Slam title was at the 2023 U.S. Open. He failed to win a Grand Slam last year for the first time in seven years.

“I guess my best chances maybe are Wimbledon, you know, to win another slam or faster hard court,” he said.

He won the French Open in 2016, ‘21 and ’23. His last Wimbledon title was in 2022.

“Wimbledon and U.S. Open, yes, they are in plans. That’s all I can say right now,” he said. “But I feel like I want to play Wimbledon, I want to play U.S. Open. Those two, for sure. For the rest, I’m not so sure.”

Sinner hopes Djokovic sticks around a while longer.

“First of all, I hope it’s not the case (he retires soon) because tennis needs him. It’s so nice and amazing to have someone different than the younger guys,” the 23-year-old Italian said. “From my point of view, it’s great to see him in the locker room and to see his enthusiasm. He is a true role model for all of us.” ___

