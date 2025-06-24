Dilip Doshi, former India left-arm spinner, dies at 77

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who took 114 wickets in 33 tests, has died. He was…

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former India spinner Dilip Doshi, who took 114 wickets in 33 tests, has died. He was 77.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after Doshi’s death in London.

The India and England teams stood together for a moment’s silence before they played the fifth and final day of their test match in Leeds.

Doshi didn’t debut for India until he was 32 in 1979, after the retirement of the great Bishan Singh Bedi, but the bespectacled left-armer made his mark with six five-wicket hauls.

He reached 100 wickets in 28 tests. He had an economy of 2.25.

His international career included 15 ODIs but he stepped away in 1983, unhappy with the way India cricket was run.

In first-class cricket, Doshi took 898 wickets from 238 matches.

India great Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute.

“I met Dilipbhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour,” Tendulkar wrote on X. “He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilipbhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had.”

BCCI president Roger Binny said in a statement, “It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket. His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.”

