Diggins leads Seattle against Minnesota after 26-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (9-0, 8-0 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-4, 5-3 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Skylar Diggins scored 26 points in the Seattle Storm’s 89-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Seattle finished 14-6 at home and 13-7 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Storm shot 43.5% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota finished 30-10 overall and 14-6 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.6 last season.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

