Diamondbacks take on the Rockies after Suarez’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-59, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 9:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-59, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Rockies: Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -204, Rockies +168; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies after Eugenio Suarez had four hits on Friday in a 14-8 win over the Rockies.

Colorado has a 7-28 record at home and a 17-59 record overall. The Rockies are 6-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona is 18-19 on the road and 38-37 overall. The Diamondbacks have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .450.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 RBIs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 12 for 28 with a double, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 49 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Suarez is 13 for 40 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

