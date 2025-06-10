Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez exits with elbow tightness in 9th inning against Mariners

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez exited in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez exited in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night because of tightness in his pitching elbow.

Martinez entered to start the ninth with the Diamondbacks leading 4-0 and struck out Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena to begin the inning. The right-hander then walked Dylan Moore on a full count and called for an athletic trainer after throwing a pitch to Donovan Solano.

Jeff Brigham replaced Martinez and gave up RBI singles to Solano and Cole Young before Dominic Canzone tied it with a 450-foot, two-run drive to right field for his first major league homer this season.

Acquired from Arizona at the 2023 trade deadline, Canzone was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day and entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Juan Morillo retired slugger Cal Raleigh with two runners aboard to finally end the inning.

Josh Naylor hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th to give Arizona an 8-4 victory.

This story has been corrected to show that Martinez exited after a pitch to Solano, not Moore. Previous versions of this story were corrected to show the Diamondbacks led 4-0 when Martinez entered, and that Young’s first name is Cole. ___

