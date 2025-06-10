Diamondbacks place reliever Martinez on injured list with sprained pitching elbow

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Justin Martinez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ulnar…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Justin Martinez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

He exited Monday night’s win against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning with what the team called elbow tightness. Now Martinez will go for a second opinion, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Martinez had struck out the first two batters he faced before walking Dylan Moore. After throwing a 97-mph sinker for a strike on a 1-0 count to Donovan Solano, Martinez signaled for an athletic trainer and then left the game.

He is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and five saves over 17 appearances and 15 1/3 innings.

Arizona also placed right-hander Christian Montes De Oca on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation, a move retroactive to June 9. Righty Cristian Mena was transferred to the 60-day IL with a strained pitching shoulder.

Additionally Tuesday, the D-Backs recalled right-handers Kevin Ginkel and Bryce Jarvis from Triple-A Reno and selected the contract of righty Tayler Scott from Reno. Right-hander Jeff Brigham was optioned to Reno after Monday’s 8-4 win in 11 innings.

