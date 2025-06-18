Diamondbacks OF Carroll exits game at Toronto after being hit on left hand by pitch

TORONTO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll exited Wednesday’s 8-1 loss at Toronto in the eighth inning after he…

TORONTO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll exited Wednesday’s 8-1 loss at Toronto in the eighth inning after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch.

Manager Torey Lovullo said X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Carroll stayed in to run the bases after being hit by a 91 mph sinker from rookie left-hander Justin Bruihl. But he was replaced before the bottom half of the eighth.

Alek Thomas took Carroll’s spot in the lineup, with Tim Tawa moving from center field to right.

Lovullo said Carroll was hit on the fleshy part of the hand below his pinkie, resulting in a contusion.

“It’s a very dangerous spot when you’re talking about that bone on the pinkie side,” Lovullo said. “It got a lot of meat, so we’re grateful for that.”

Carroll’s status for Thursday’s series finale was unclear.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he tells me he wants to play tomorrow,” Lovullo said. “We’re going to keep an open mind, we’re going to continue to evaluate him tonight through the night and into the morning and see how he feels.”

Carroll tripled and scored Arizona’s only run. The 2023 NL Rookie of the Year is batting .255 with 20 homers and 44 RBIs.

Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno was unavailable for a second consecutive game because of a sore right hand. A former Blue Jays prospect, Moreno was scratched from the lineup Tuesday after injuring his hand during batting practice.

“We’ll continue to push on day to day with him,” Lovullo said.

Wednesday’s loss was Arizona’s third straight after winning the previous five.

“These are frustrating times,” Lovullo said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.