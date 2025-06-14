Diamondbacks host the Padres, try to extend home win streak

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-34, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (35-34, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 1.26 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -149, Padres +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they play the San Diego Padres.

Arizona has a 19-17 record at home and a 35-34 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .449.

San Diego has a 17-18 record on the road and a 38-30 record overall. The Padres have a 27-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 12 doubles, eight triples, 20 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 13 for 35 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 15 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17 for 42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 4-6, .238 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Montes De Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.