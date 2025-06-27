Diamondbacks host the Marlins to open 3-game series

Miami Marlins (34-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Miami Marlins (34-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-39, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (0-2, 6.17 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -173, Marlins +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

Arizona is 41-39 overall and 20-18 at home. The Diamondbacks have hit 115 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Miami has a 17-21 record on the road and a 34-45 record overall. The Marlins have a 27-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Diamondbacks with 25 home runs while slugging .569. Ketel Marte is 16 for 42 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has eight doubles and six home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 40 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.