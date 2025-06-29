Diamondbacks host Miami Marlins, look to break home losing streak

Miami Marlins (36-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-41, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Miami Marlins (36-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.56 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -192, Marlins +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Miami Marlins looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Arizona is 41-41 overall and 20-20 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 31-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 36-45 record overall and a 19-21 record on the road. The Marlins have a 22-38 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 16 for 41 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, eight home runs and 38 RBIs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 9 for 30 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.