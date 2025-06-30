Diamondbacks head into matchup with the Giants on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (45-39, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (45-39, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -156, Diamondbacks +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to end a four-game slide when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona has a 41-42 record overall and a 20-21 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .447 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 20-22 in road games and 45-39 overall. The Giants have a 16-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with a .304 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 53 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 17 for 42 with five home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 33 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Giants: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Corbin Carroll: 10-Day IL (hand), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (hip), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (wrist), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

