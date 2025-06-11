DeMarcus Cousins suspended for season, contract terminated after brawl with fans

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was suspended for the rest of the season…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was suspended for the rest of the season in Puerto Rico’s basketball league and his team terminated his contract after a brawl with fans during a game earlier this week.

The 34-year-old Cousins, who played for seven teams during his NBA career, made an obscene gesture, exchanged words and grabbed the arm of a fan sitting courtside Monday night before being taken away by his teammates.

Cousins received a second technical foul for his actions and was ejected. In the tunnel heading to the locker room, he argued with another fan while people in the stands threw liquids toward him.

Cousins received a $4,250 fine and could face an additional one of $5,750, the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league announced late Tuesday.

“As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field. Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise,” the Mets said in a news release.

It was Cousins’ second season playing in Puerto Rico. He was averaging 18.2 points per game with nine rebounds for a team that has a 9-18 record. In his previous stint with the Mets in the 2023 season, Cousins helped the team reach the semifinals.

In the NBA, Cousins averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds over 11 seasons. The four-time All-Star’s best season came with Sacramento in 2016-17, when he averaged 27.8 points.

After the NBA, besides his stop in Puerto Rico, Cousins also played in the Taiwan and Mongolia basketball leagues.

