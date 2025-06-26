Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova an injury doubt for Wimbledon

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova is an injury doubt ahead of her Wimbledon title defense after withdrawing from the…

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova is an injury doubt ahead of her Wimbledon title defense after withdrawing from the Eastbourne Open on Thursday due to a right thigh issue.

Krejcikova gave Varvara Gracheva of France a walkover win in the quarterfinals at Devonshire Park.

The Czech initially felt pain on Wednesday during her second-round victory over Jodie Burrage of Britain. The problem worsened overnight and she was going for a scan. Her opening match at Wimbledon is scheduled for Tuesday.

“I’m very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarterfinal today in Eastbourne as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh,” Krejcikova said in a statement. “Overnight it just didn’t get any better; it actually got worse. I think it’s better with Wimbledon in the next couple of days just to rest it and to see what’s going on and to resolve that.”

Krejcikova played two tough three-set singles against British wild cards on the south coast. The second seed saved two match points against Harriet Dart and three more against Burrage.

Krejcikova beat Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final last year.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.