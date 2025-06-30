Davis leads Pirates against the Cardinals after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (47-38, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-50, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (47-38, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (3-7, 4.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Pirates +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Henry Davis had four hits on Sunday in a 12-1 win over the Mets.

Pittsburgh has a 35-50 record overall and a 23-21 record at home. The Pirates are 18-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has a 21-21 record in road games and a 47-38 record overall. The Cardinals have a 36-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 16 for 42 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .298 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 14 walks and 37 RBIs. Masyn Winn is 13 for 40 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .303 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Alec Burleson: day-to-day (body soreness), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.