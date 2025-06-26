Dan Sheehan to captain British and Irish Lions on debut against Western Force

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Hooker Dan Sheehan will captain the British and Irish Lions on debut in their opening match…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Hooker Dan Sheehan will captain the British and Irish Lions on debut in their opening match in Australia against the Western Force on Saturday.

Eight others could also make their Lions debut in Perth, though Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park (glute) and fullback Hugo Keenan (calf) remain sidelined until they recover.

Sheehan’s Leinster teammates Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Josh van der Flier will start in their first Lions match.

Four more could debut off the bench, including Ireland loosehead prop Andrew Porter, England tighthead Will Stuart and lock Ollie Chessum, and Scotland center Huw Jones.

Scotland center Sione Tuipulotu and Ireland forward Tadhg Beirne were the only starters retained from the 28-24 loss against Argentina last week in Dublin. But Tuipulotu has moved back to his regular position at inside center and Beirne has shifted from lock to blindside flanker.

Maro Itoje is the Lions tour captain but has been rested. Sheehan captained Ireland for the first time against Wales in the Six Nations this year.

Ireland representatives feature heavily in the 23-player squad, with eight starting and three on the bench.

Following the Pumas loss, Lions coach Andy Farrell said the squad has had a good period of training and adjusting to the time zone differences since arriving in Australia.

“We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides,” Farrell said. “So we expect them to be at their best.”

The Lions beat the Force 69-17 when they last met on the 2013 tour.

___

Lions: Elliot Daly (England), Mack Hansen (Ireland), Garry Ringrose (Ireland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), James Lowe (Ireland), Finn Russell (Scotland), Tomos Williams (Wales); Henry Pollock (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Ireland, captain), Pierre Schoeman (Scotland). Reserves: Ronan Kelleher (Ireland), Andrew Porter (Ireland), Will Stuart (England), Ollie Chessum (England), Jack Conan (Ireland), Alex Mitchell (England), Huw Jones (Scotland), Marcus Smith (England).

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.