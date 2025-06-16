Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist will miss time with a knee injury that won’t require surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist is recovering from a right knee injury that won’t require surgery…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist is recovering from a right knee injury that won’t require surgery but will keep her out of the lineup for some time.

Siegrist suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss at Phoenix. The Wings said Monday that the injury won’t require surgery and that the third-year player is expected to make a full recovery and return to the lineup “later this season.”

The Wings said Siegrist was diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture. WebMD describes the tibial plateau as the bone more commonly known as the shin bone, and being made up of cartilage.

Dallas drafted Siegrist third overall out of Villanova in 2023, and she has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds a game in 11 games this year. The Wings last month exercised her fourth-year rookie contract option for next season.

She won the Athletes Unlimited individual championship in March, outscoring Odyssey Sims in the four-week event in Nashville.

