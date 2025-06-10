Dallas visits Phoenix following Ogunbowale’s 26-point showing

Dallas Wings (1-9, 0-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-4, 4-4 Western Conference) Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (1-9, 0-6 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (6-4, 4-4 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings visits the Phoenix Mercury after Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points in the Wings’ 81-65 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Phoenix finished 10-10 in Western Conference games and 10-10 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury allowed opponents to score 84.8 points per game and shoot 43.1% from the field last season.

Dallas went 9-31 overall last season while going 6-14 in Western Conference games. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 18.9 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan McConnell: out (knee), Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Wings: Tyasha Harris: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.