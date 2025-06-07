Dallas hosts Minnesota, looks to break home skid

Minnesota Lynx (8-0, 7-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-8, 0-5 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx (8-0, 7-0 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-8, 0-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings plays Minnesota Lynx looking to stop its four-game home slide.

Dallas finished 7-13 at home and 6-14 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.

Minnesota went 30-10 overall last season while going 14-6 in Western Conference games. The Lynx averaged 23.0 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Paige Bueckers: out (concussion).

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.