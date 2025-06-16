Dallas hosts Golden State on 5-game home slide

Golden State Valkyries (5-5, 4-3 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (1-11, 0-8 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wings -2; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings takes on Golden State Valkyries looking to stop its five-game home slide.

The Wings have gone 0-8 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 19.3 assists per game. Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings averaging 4.3.

The Valkyries are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference with 18.1 assists per game led by Veronica Burton averaging 5.4.

Dallas is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Golden State allows to opponents. Golden State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Dallas gives up.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Kayla Thornton is averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Valkyries. Burton is averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 1-9, averaging 82.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Valkyries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

