Curaçao draws 1-1 with Canada in CONCACAF Gold Cup after Antonisse’s stoppage-time goal

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Antonisse scored on a breakaway in second-half stoppage time and Curaçao tied Canada 1-1 on Saturday night to remain in contention to advance to the knockout stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Nathan Saliba put Canada ahead in the ninth minute from inside the penalty area. The 21-year-old, playing in his fifth international match, scored for the second game in a row.

Antonisse tied the score in the 94th.

Jürgen Locadia’s apparent goal in the 68th minute was disallowed for offside after a video review.

Canada, which started the tournament with a 6-0 win over Honduras, has four points and leads Group B on goal difference over Honduras, which beat El Salvador 2-0 on goals by Romell Quioto in the 33rd minute and Dixon Ramírez in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Curaçao has two points and El Salvador one.

Seeking their second Gold Cup title and first since 2000, the Canadians close the group stage against El Salvador in Houston on Tuesday, when Honduras plays Curaçao in San Jose, California.

Canada is missing star winger Alphonso Davies, who tore his right ACL during the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game against the U.S. on March 23.

