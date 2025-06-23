Cubs visit the Cardinals to open 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (46-31, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-36, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (46-31, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-36, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (4-5, 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (4-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs to open a four-game series.

St. Louis is 42-36 overall and 24-15 at home. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

Chicago has a 21-16 record on the road and a 46-31 record overall. The Cubs have gone 25-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .308 batting average, and has 11 doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 30 RBIs. Ivan Herrera is 14 for 40 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 21 home runs while slugging .559. Kyle Tucker is 12 for 36 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Victor Scott II: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd: day-to-day (shoulder), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.