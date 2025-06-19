Cubs take on the Brewers on home winning streak

Milwaukee Brewers (39-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-28, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 2:20…

Milwaukee Brewers (39-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-28, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -156, Brewers +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago has gone 24-12 at home and 45-28 overall. The Cubs have a 37-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee has a 16-20 record in road games and a 39-35 record overall. The Brewers have a 14-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 10 for 42 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 19 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Brewers. Isaac Collins is 8 for 28 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

