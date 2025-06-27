Cubs’ Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly return to Daikin Park for first time since Astros traded them

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly returned to Daikin Park on Friday for the first time since the…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly returned to Daikin Park on Friday for the first time since the Houston Astros traded them to the Chicago Cubs during the offseason and were greeted by a video tribute before the start of the game.

The two stepped out of the Cubs dugout and tipped their caps to the fans while getting a standing ovation.

“Obviously, we are here to do our job and win some games, but it’s nice to at least catch up with some of the guys over there that I played with for awhile and been around, so it is cool in that sense” Tucker said earlier.

A three-time All-Star right fielder eligible for free agency after the season, the 28-year-old Tucker is hitting .287 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs. He was swapped in December for outfielder Cam Smith, infielder Isaac Paredes and right fielder Hayden Wesneski.

Pressly, a 36-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with five saves and a 3.90 ERA. The two-time All-Star closer was dealt in January for minor league right-hander Juan Bello.

Tucker was part of Astros teams that reached six straight AL Championship Series and caught the final out of the 2022 World Series against Philadelphia.

“There’s a lot of really good memories here,” Tucker said. “We had a lot of success playing in this city and on this field. It’s cool. The biggest thing is being around the guys in those moments.”

Pressly earned the save in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series.

“A lot of memories were made out on that field,” Pressly said. “A lot of lifetime friendships made on the other side as well. I always root for these guys. They were great teammates. I was super fortunate and blessed to share a clubhouse with a couple of those guys who are pretty much legends over there in this city.”

Houston entered an AL West-best 48-33 record, identical to the record of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

“Every time they lose someone, they always seem to replace them with someone who is really good and kind of pick up the baton right behind them and keep winning. It’s what they’ve been doing for the past decade now,” Pressly said of the Astros. “It was fun to watch when I was on the team, but now that I’m not on the team, it’s not fun to watch. It’s always been a good team. It’s going to be fun.”

