Cubs host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (28-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (3-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Pirates -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago has a 21-11 record in home games and a 42-27 record overall. The Cubs have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.68.

Pittsburgh has a 28-42 record overall and a 9-23 record on the road. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 12 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 11 for 34 with two triples, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 RBIs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 10 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .227 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Joey Bart: 7-Day IL (concussion), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.