Cubs host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (39-34, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (44-28, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (3-5, 5.71 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -149, Brewers +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 44-28 record overall and a 23-12 record at home. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 16-19 record on the road and a 39-34 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 9 for 41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 26 RBIs while hitting .294 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10 for 40 with two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

