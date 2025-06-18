Cubs host the Brewers, aim to continue home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (39-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-28, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (39-35, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (45-28, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -149, Brewers +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 45-28 record overall and a 24-12 record in home games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 39-35 record overall and a 16-20 record in road games. The Brewers are 16-27 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 61 RBIs for the Cubs. Pete Crow-Armstrong is 9 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .289 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has eight doubles, three triples and four home runs. Jackson Chourio is 10 for 41 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.