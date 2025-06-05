Cubs designate right-handed reliever Tyson Miller for assignment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs designated reliever Tyson Miller for assignment on Thursday after reactivating the right-hander from the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chicago Cubs designated reliever Tyson Miller for assignment on Thursday after reactivating the right-hander from the 60-day injured list.

The 29-year-old Miller had a 2.15 ERA in 49 appearances with the Cubs last season after being acquired from Seattle in a trade in May 2024.

Miller started this season on the IL, and in two separate attempts at a rehab assignment, had a 2.77 ERA in 12 outings for Triple-A Iowa.

“We just didn’t think we got to the point where Tyson was (ready) to replace someone on the current roster. That’s always a tough decision,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “He had a phenomenal year last year and he got a lot of people out. We wish him the best of luck.”

Chicago’s bullpen has a 3.56 ERA in 222 2/3 innings entering Thursday’s game in Washington. That’s down from a 4.59 ERA among relievers as of May 16.

