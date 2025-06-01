Cubs and Reds meet in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (29-30, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-22, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (29-30, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (36-22, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (3-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -162, Reds +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago has a 19-11 record in home games and a 36-22 record overall. The Cubs have a 19-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 15-16 record in road games and a 29-30 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .557. Seiya Suzuki is 16 for 39 with eight doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 11 home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 18 for 42 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

