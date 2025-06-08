Cori Dyke scores late goal in the Orlando Pride’s 1-0 win over the Houston Dash

Cori Dyke scored her first National Women’s Soccer League goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to give…

Cori Dyke scored her first National Women’s Soccer League goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to give the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash on Saturday night.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Kansas City Current won 2-1 on the road over NJ/NY Gotham FC; Angel City was held to a 2-2 tie by the Chicago Stars in Los Angeles; and Bay FC defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 at home.

In the dying moments at Inter & Co Stadium, the ball ricocheted to Dyke’s feet after a save from Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith. Dyke, who was subbed into the game at halftime, settled the ball quickly with one touch and unleashed a shot inside the near post on the half volley.

A defensive Houston side, which started the game without a recognized center forward, withstood a barrage of pressure from Orlando in the second half. The Pride (7-3-1) finished with 22 shot attempts. Smith made seven saves, while nine shots were blocked by Dash players.

The Dash (3-6-2) are now winless in three games.

Chawinga and Cooper star as Current beats Gotham 2-1

Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper scored and notched an assist each as the first-place Kansas City Current defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday.

The Current (9-2-0), who have won four in a row, took an early lead with Cooper opening the scoring in the third minute. The U.S. women’s national team forward drilled the ball into the net from 10 yards out after Chawinga had intercepted a pass from Emily Sonnett just outside the box.

Cooper returned the favor when her low cross was finished off by Chawinga to make it 2-0 in the 11th minute. Chawinga took one touch to evade Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, before finishing.

Gotham (3-5-3) pulled a goal back in the 11th minute of stoppage time via an own goal by Vanessa DiBernardo.

Rose Lavelle made her first appearance of the season for Gotham after ankle surgery in December 2024. The U.S. Olympian came off the bench to replace Taryn Torres in the 74th minute.

Vignola scores equalizer as Angel City held 2-2 by Chicago Stars

Mary Alice Vignola scored the equalizer in the 80th minute and Angel City salvaged a 2-2 with the Chicago Stars.

Angel City (4-4-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Kennedy Fuller’s goal from inside the box in the 29th minute.

Chicago (1-8-2) made it 1-1 just before the hour mark when an attempted cross from substitute Nadia Gomes took a wild deflection and looped over the head of goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

The Stars went up 2-1 up when Ally Schlegel scored from 25-yards out in the 66th minute. Anderson got one hand to the shot but could only tip the ball onto the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Vignola rocketed in a rebound from close range to make it 2-2.

The tie was Alexander Straus’ first game as Angel City head coach. Straus, who has never previously coached in the NWSL, arrived from Bayern Munich last week.

Malonson scores and Bay overcomes Thorns 1-0

Alyssa Malonson scored her first career NWSL goal and Bay FC overcame the Portland Thorns 1-0 at PayPal Park.

The Bay defender ran onto a pass by Penelope Hocking and smashed the ball into the roof of the Portland goal from a tight angle in the 39th minute.

The Thorns finished the game with 55% possession and with 16 shots to Bay’s 10.

The loss ended a five-match undefeated streak for Portland (4-3-4). While Bay (4-4-3) picked up its fourth clean sheet of the season. Bay is the first team to prevent Portland from scoring since April 18.

