Connecticut visits Seattle after Diggins’ 22-point game

Connecticut Sun (2-13, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-6, 8-4 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Connecticut Sun after Skylar Diggins scored 22 points in the Seattle Storm’s 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 5-3 in home games. Seattle is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 6.5.

The Sun are 1-7 on the road. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Tina Charles averaging 7.9.

Seattle is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 70.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 79.5 Seattle allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Storm. Diggins is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Charles is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 85.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Sun: Marina Mabrey: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.