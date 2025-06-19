Connecticut takes on Dallas, seeks to end 4-game skid

Dallas Wings (2-11, 1-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-10, 2-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Dallas Wings (2-11, 1-8 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-10, 2-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun looks to stop its four-game slide when the Sun take on Dallas Wings.

The Sun are 1-5 on their home court. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 30.3 rebounds. Olivia Nelson-Ododa leads the Sun with 7.1 boards.

The Wings are 1-6 on the road. Dallas is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Connecticut’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Connecticut gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 109-87 on May 27, with Paige Bueckers scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Sun. Tina Charles is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. DiJonai Carrington is averaging 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Wings: 2-8, averaging 82.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.