CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

All Times EDT Saturday, June 14 At Inglewood, Calif. Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2 Sunday, June 15 At San Diego…

All Times EDT

Saturday, June 14

At Inglewood, Calif.

Mexico 3, Dominican Republic 2

Sunday, June 15

At San Diego

Costa Rica 4, Suriname 3

Wednesday, June 18

At Arlington, Texas

Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m.

Suriname vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

At Arlington, Texas

Dominican Republic vs. Suriname, 10 p.m.

At

Las Vegas

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

At San Jose, Calif.

Curaçao vs. El Salvador, 8:15 p.m.

At Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Honduras, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

At Houston

Curaçao vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

At Houston

Canada vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m.

At San Jose, Calif.

Monday, June 16

At Carson, Calif.

Panama 5, Guadeloupe 2, 7 p.m.

Guatemala 1, Jamaica 0

Friday, June 20

At San Jose, Calif.

Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7:45 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

Guatemala vs. Panama, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

At Houston

Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 7 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

At San Jose, Calif.

United States 5, Trinidad and Tobago 0

At San Diego

Saudi Arabia 1, Haiti 0

Thursday, June 19

At Houston

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, 6:45 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

Saudi Arabia vs. United States, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

At Las Vegas

Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.

At Arlington, Texas

United States vs. Haiti, 7 p.m.

