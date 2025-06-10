Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen has knee surgery, expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen had surgery on his right knee on Tuesday and the…

Steffen was injured during training with the U.S. national team in Chicago on Wednesday, causing him to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Rapids said the operation was on his right medial meniscus.

Steffen lost an opportunity to perhaps regain the U.S. starting spot. The 30-year-old started six of 14 World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 2022 tournament, including the last three, then was left off the World Cup roster by then-coach Gregg Berhalter.

Steffen played his first national team match in nearly three years in a January friendly against Costa Rica and coach Mauricio Pochettino said last month that Matt Turner, the starter since 2022, was not assured of being his No. 1 choice for the Gold Cup. Turner didn’t play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

Matt Freese made his national debut in goal during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Turkey.

