Collier scores 28, McBride hits 6 3-pointers and the Lynx beat the Wings 81-65

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride made six 3-pointers and scored 21…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 81-65 on Sunday to extend their season-opening win streak to nine games.

The Lynx (9-0), who won a WNBA-record 13 consecutive games to open a season in 2016, are off to the fourth-best start in league history.

Collier made 10 of 19 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with four assists, four steals and three blocks.

McBride hit a deep 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes into the game to make it 5-2 and the Lynx led the rest of the way.

Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and led Dallas (1-9) with 26 points and Maddy Siegrist scored 15. Rookie Paige Bueckers (illness) missed her fourth consecutive game. The No. 1 overall selection in April’s draft missed the previous three games due the WNBA’s concussion protocol but was cleared earlier Sunday.

Siegrist made a layup with a second left in the third quarter to cap a 17-4 run that trimmed Dallas’ deficit to 57-56 but Collier opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, followed with a mid-range jumper and the Wings got no closer.

Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3 with 2:24 to play that pushed Minnesota’s lead to 77-62.

The Lynx hit 13 pointers, finished with 25 assists on 29 field goals, had 12 steals and committed just six turnovers.

The Wings have lost five games in a row.

Up next

The Lynx play the Storm in Seattle and Dallas hits the road to play at Phoenix on Wednesday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.