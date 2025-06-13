Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

Arizona Coastal Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 36 7 14…

Arizona Coastal Carolina ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 36 7 14 7 Summerhill rf 5 0 1 0 Bodine c 4 1 1 1 Walton cf 2 1 0 0 Alexander lf 4 1 1 1 White ss 3 2 1 1 Barthol 2b 5 1 3 2 Guzman c 4 1 3 0 Mitchell 3b 3 0 0 0 Mihalakis 3b 3 0 1 2 Thorndyke 1b 4 1 1 0 Caulfield 2b 4 0 0 1 Pado rf 4 1 2 1 Cain dh 4 0 1 0 Dooley ss 4 0 2 0 Splaine 1b 4 0 2 0 Mihos dh 4 1 2 0 Breyfogle lf 3 0 0 0 Sykes cf 4 1 2 2 Rodriguez ph-lf 1 0 0 0

2B_Guzman (12), Mihalakis (13), Cain (13), Splaine (13), Barthol 2 (13), Sykes (8). HR_White (20). RBI_White (73), Mihalakis 2 (37), Caulfield (44), Bodine (42), Alexander (54), Barthol 2 (52), Pado (31), Sykes 2 (37).

Arizona 000 202 000 — 4 Coastal Carolina 020 011 03x — 7

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Kramkowski 5 9 3 3 1 7 Hintz 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1 Hicks L 1 1/3 2 3 3 1 2 Pluta 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Coastal Carolina Eikhoff 4 6 2 2 0 4 Flukey W 4 2 2 2 1 3 Carbone S 1 1 0 0 0 1

