Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

The Associated Press

June 13, 2025, 5:55 PM

Arizona Coastal Carolina
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 36 7 14 7
Summerhill rf 5 0 1 0 Bodine c 4 1 1 1
Walton cf 2 1 0 0 Alexander lf 4 1 1 1
White ss 3 2 1 1 Barthol 2b 5 1 3 2
Guzman c 4 1 3 0 Mitchell 3b 3 0 0 0
Mihalakis 3b 3 0 1 2 Thorndyke 1b 4 1 1 0
Caulfield 2b 4 0 0 1 Pado rf 4 1 2 1
Cain dh 4 0 1 0 Dooley ss 4 0 2 0
Splaine 1b 4 0 2 0 Mihos dh 4 1 2 0
Breyfogle lf 3 0 0 0 Sykes cf 4 1 2 2
Rodriguez ph-lf 1 0 0 0

2B_Guzman (12), Mihalakis (13), Cain (13), Splaine (13), Barthol 2 (13), Sykes (8). HR_White (20). RBI_White (73), Mihalakis 2 (37), Caulfield (44), Bodine (42), Alexander (54), Barthol 2 (52), Pado (31), Sykes 2 (37).

Arizona 000 202 000 4
Coastal Carolina 020 011 03x 7
IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Kramkowski 5 9 3 3 1 7
Hintz 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 1
Hicks L 1 1/3 2 3 3 1 2
Pluta 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Coastal Carolina
Eikhoff 4 6 2 2 0 4
Flukey W 4 2 2 2 1 3
Carbone S 1 1 0 0 0 1

