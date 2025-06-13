Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Coastal Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|14
|7
|
|Summerhill rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bodine c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walton cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alexander lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|White ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Barthol 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Guzman c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Mitchell 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mihalakis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Thorndyke 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Caulfield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pado rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cain dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dooley ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Splaine 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mihos dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Breyfogle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sykes cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rodriguez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B_Guzman (12), Mihalakis (13), Cain (13), Splaine (13), Barthol 2 (13), Sykes (8). HR_White (20). RBI_White (73), Mihalakis 2 (37), Caulfield (44), Bodine (42), Alexander (54), Barthol 2 (52), Pado (31), Sykes 2 (37).
|Arizona
|000
|202
|000
|—
|4
|Coastal Carolina
|020
|011
|03x
|—
|7
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kramkowski
|5
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Hintz
|1
|1/3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hicks L
|1
|1/3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Pluta
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coastal Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eikhoff
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Flukey W
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Carbone S
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
