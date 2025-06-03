Clàudia Pina scores twice as Spain beats England 2-1 in Nations League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — World champion Spain beat European champion England 2-1 on Tuesday in the UEFA Women’s Nations League…

Spain substitute Clàudia Pina turned the game around by scoring twice within minutes of coming on in the second half after England led thanks to Alessia Russo’s goal in the 22nd.

Barcelona forward Pina struck in the 60th and 70th minutes at Espanyol’s stadium to ensure Spain topped their Nations League group despite losing 1-0 to England at Wembley Stadium in February.

“The second half, they started really quick,” England coach Sarina Wiegman said. “They pressed even higher. We had some trouble to get out of the press and keep the ball.”

Spain, which also beat England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, advances to the semifinals in October. The draw is made Friday and will involve defending champion Spain, France, Germany and Sweden.

The European Championship is the priority this year, and the 16-team tournament kicks off July 2 in Switzerland.

England is in a tough group with France, the Netherlands and Wales. Spain is drawn with Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

Playing in her 50th game for England, Russo’s goal was her 22nd for her country. The Arsenal forward was in the Women’s Champions League winning team last month, dethroning Pina’s Barcelona.

