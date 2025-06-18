Clark leads Indiana against Golden State after 20-point game

Indiana Fever (6-5, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (5-6, 4-4 Western Conference) San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (6-5, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (5-6, 4-4 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Golden State Valkyries after Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in the Fever’s 88-71 win against the Connecticut Sun.

Golden State hits the court for the 12th game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the Dallas Wings 80-71 in their last game.

Indiana went 8-12 on the road and 20-20 overall last season. The Fever gave up 87.7 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.